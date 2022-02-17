Parents of students studying in Ukraine tensed

Amid prevailing tense situation in Ukraine, families of the students studying in Ukraine are left worried. Parents are tensed concerning the safety of their children due to the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Akhilesh Rao, father of one such student studying in Ukraine, said, "Many student of Indore district are studying in Ukraine. We want to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take necessary actions and help students studying in Ukraine."

Rao said that his son, 22, is studying in Ukraine Ternopil National Medical University for the last five years. "He is still going to College and attending classes normally. My son insists that the situation is normal there but with all the news that we watch here, we are panicking," said Rao.

Meena Rao, the mother of Pranay, said, "We want our son to be safe. The Indian Embassy in Ukraine is in touch with him and other students, but still, we are worried that if our son comes to India to his own free will, his studies will suffer. But if our government discusses with the Ukranian authorities for appropriate regularization of the education process, his studies will not suffer."

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 07:20 PM IST