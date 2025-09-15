 Parents Of Deceased Jadavpur University Student Meet Senior Kolkata Police Officers Over Daughter's Death
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationParents Of Deceased Jadavpur University Student Meet Senior Kolkata Police Officers Over Daughter's Death

Parents Of Deceased Jadavpur University Student Meet Senior Kolkata Police Officers Over Daughter's Death

"The parents reached Kolkata Police headquarters, Lalbazar, this morning. They met police commissioner Manoj Verma and other senior police officers and consulted them regarding their next step," an official said. Sources in the Kolkata Police said Verma listened to them and assured a quick investigation into the matter.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
Parents Of Deceased Jadavpur University Student Meet Senior Kolkata Police Officers Over Daughter's Death | X @KolkataPolice

Kolkata: Alleging that their daughter was murdered, parents of the Jadavpur University English Literature student, who was found unconscious in a pond inside the campus on the night of September 11 and declared dead at a nearby hospital, met Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma and other officers at Lalbazar on Monday, an officer said.

Her parents had said on Sunday that they would lodge a police complaint claiming foul play in their daughter's death.

"The parents reached Kolkata Police headquarters, Lalbazar, this morning. They met police commissioner Manoj Verma and other senior police officers and consulted them regarding their next step," an official said.

Sources in the Kolkata Police said Verma listened to them and assured a quick investigation into the matter.

FPJ Shorts
Apple Sees Strong Demand For ‘Made In India’ iPhone 17; Pre-Order Numbers Stronger Than Last Year
Apple Sees Strong Demand For ‘Made In India’ iPhone 17; Pre-Order Numbers Stronger Than Last Year
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 15, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dwarka Sambad Morning Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 15, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dwarka Sambad Morning Monday Weekly Draw
Marathwada Floods: Rescue Operations To Aid 49 Stuck Villagers In Beed And Sillod Continue With Military And NDRF Support | VIDEO
Marathwada Floods: Rescue Operations To Aid 49 Stuck Villagers In Beed And Sillod Continue With Military And NDRF Support | VIDEO
VIDEOS: Sharad Pawar Leads NCP-SP’s Jan Akrosh Morcha In Nashik, Highlights Farmers’ Woes
VIDEOS: Sharad Pawar Leads NCP-SP’s Jan Akrosh Morcha In Nashik, Highlights Farmers’ Woes
Read Also
Bihar: BPSSC, CSBC Aspirants Protest In Patna Against Lack Of Govt Jobs, Demand Release Of...
article-image

Meanwhile, investigators questioned three of the deceased student Anamika Mandal's friends in connection with the case. On Sunday, four other friends were also questioned.

"They are Anamika's close friends. Among them is a couple who spotted her floating in the pond, while others took her to a hospital after fishing out her body," the officer said.

It was learnt that police were trying to piece together the sequence of events leading up to September 11 night.

Post-mortem examination conducted on the girl indicated "drowning" as the primary cause of the girl's death.

Read Also
40-Year-Old Man Dies Minutes After Requesting Sick Leave, Boss Shares Emotional Note
article-image

Following the incident, police had registered a suo motu case and initiated an investigation.

Talking to reporters on Sunday after performing Anamika's last rites, her father Arnab Mandal said he was puzzled why his daughter, who didn't know how to swim, would go to the edge of the waterbody inside the campus around 10 pm.

Mandal said a professor handed him her mobile phone and hair clip, but could not identify the student who collected the items from the pondside and deposited them with him.

"Her glasses were, however, not found," Mondal noted.

Read Also
Delhi University Students' Union 2025 Elections: Sachin Pilot Visits DU North Campus, Expresses...
article-image

Anamika's Father Expresses Suspicion

Expressing suspicion, he said, "I wonder whether Anamika was deliberately pushed into the water by someone. My daughter did not consume alcohol. If she really did that night, someone conspired against her. I want police to question her friends present at the site on that fateful night." Informing his decision to lodge a police complaint, he said, "Initially, we had said that we don't suspect anyone for her death, but certain questions haunted our minds afterwards. We want the truth to come out." Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and wrote to Kolkata Police commissioner for a thorough investigation.

NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, in a letter to the commissioner, asked for an action-taken report within three days.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Parents Of Deceased Jadavpur University Student Meet Senior Kolkata Police Officers Over Daughter's...

Parents Of Deceased Jadavpur University Student Meet Senior Kolkata Police Officers Over Daughter's...

WB AYUSH Counselling 2025: Round 1 Allotment Result Out Today; What’s Next

WB AYUSH Counselling 2025: Round 1 Allotment Result Out Today; What’s Next

Rajasthan: Barmer Govt School Teacher Arrested For Murdering Woman Who Traveled 600 km To Meet Him

Rajasthan: Barmer Govt School Teacher Arrested For Murdering Woman Who Traveled 600 km To Meet Him

Bihar: BPSSC, CSBC Aspirants Protest In Patna Against Lack Of Govt Jobs, Demand Release Of...

Bihar: BPSSC, CSBC Aspirants Protest In Patna Against Lack Of Govt Jobs, Demand Release Of...

Delhi University Students' Union 2025 Elections: Sachin Pilot Visits DU North Campus, Expresses...

Delhi University Students' Union 2025 Elections: Sachin Pilot Visits DU North Campus, Expresses...