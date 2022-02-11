Parents object to Jaipur college instructing Muslim students not to wear hijab

Jaipur: On Friday, when the college administration urged Muslim students at a private college in Rajasthan's Jaipur district to attend classes in uniform rather than wearing a hijab, their families objected.

"Five-six girls went to the college wearing hijab. The college administration asked them to come to the college wearing the uniform. The girls informed their family members about it, following which they reached the college and raised an objection," Sub-Inspector of the Chaksu police station Jitendra Singh said.





He said on information, police reached the college and pacified the parents of the students.





"They were convinced to wear the uniform in the college. The matter was resolved through talks," Singh added.



ALSO READ Karnataka Hijab row: Need to balance fundamental rights

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 05:44 PM IST