Panjab University Election Results: NSUI's Jatinder Singh Outshines Divyansh Thakur Of CYSS; Check Who Won What

Jatinder Singh (left) Divyansh Thakur (Right) |

Chandigarh: In a massive comeback after six long years, Congress Party’s student wing, National Students Union of India (NSUI) clinched the president’s post at Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) elections by defeating Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti’s (CYSS), the student wing of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Jatinder Singh of NSUI outshone CYSS candidate Divyansh Thakur by a margin of 603 votes.

Following that, a law student from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) candidate, Rakesh Dhawal was third in line with 2,182 votes.

On the other hand, Jannayak Janta Party’s student wing, the Indian National Students Organisation (INSO), bagged the post of secretary.

The vice-president’s post was taken by Ranmeekjot Kaur of Sath, a local students’ group, who achieved 4,084 votes. In addition, 200+ voters were polled for NOTA (none of the above).

ABVP Marked History Last Year:

In the previous year, Ayush Khatkar from ABVP won the president’s post as a CYSS candidate, marking history. It was the first time that the AAP’s student wing had contested the university elections. The last time the post of the PUCSC president was won by the NSUI was in 2017.

In addition, over 200 votes were cast is support of NOTA (None of the above). NSUI's press statement said they would "like to thank the student community for reposing their faith in us and giving a decisive mandate for constructive politics in Punjab University. This election was fought by the students against the policies of the government. This victory is a clear sign that the students and youth of Punjab University have rejected the politics of division; the ideology of hatred and the anti-student policies of the government.”

Furthermore, it also read "On the eve of the first anniversary of the historic Bharat Jodo Yatra [led by Rahul Gandhi last year], the students and youth of Punjab University have opened a “Mohabbat ki Dukaan” [shop of love, a phrase repeatedly used by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi] and have sent a clear message to the regime that they stand for love, brotherhood and progress."

