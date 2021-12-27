FPJ-Ed: Panipat Institute of Engineering & Technology (PIET), only college from Haryana to receive a 4-Star ranking

New Delhi: The Institution Innovation Council of Panipat Institute of Engineering & Technology (IIC-PIET) achieved a 4-star rating for its excellent performance in Innovation activities in 2020-2021. The rating was given by Institution's Innovation Council, ministry of education's Innovation Cell (Government of India) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

This is the only college only in Haryana to get a 4-star rating along with being one of the 21 institutes to be from north-west India and one of 339 IIC institutions among 5,000 institutions and universities of India.

Institutions with 4-stars are considered to be the best performing institutions having streamlined innovation and entrepreneurship campus ecosystems and established mechanisms to promote and support innovations and entrepreneurship among students and faculty members. 4-star rating was the highest ranking this year.

Speaking on getting a 4-star rating from IIC, MoE's Innovation Cell & AICTE, Rakesh Tayal, Vice Chairman, Panipat Institute of Engineering & Technology said, "For the IIC calendar year 2020-21, considering the impact of national lockdown had adversely affected all Higher Education Institutes (HEIs), all stakeholders of the institute are overwhelmed with the success of the IIC of PIET. This achievement has been the outcome of relentless hard work and commitment of all our students and faculty members who despite all the difficulties and challenges did not stray away from achieving excellence. I would like to congratulate everyone for leading and driving the ecosystem at PIET."

The annual performance rating of all institutes and universities is declared by the Institution's Innovation Council, Ministry of Education, Government of India every year based on performance of IICs of them.

The Institution Innovation Council in Panipat Institute of Engineering & Technology was formed in 2018/19 as per the norms and directives of MHRD Innovation Cell, to systematically foster the culture of innovation in the institute. IICs are responsible for conducting the activities as per activity calendar provided by MHRD Innovation Cell.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 03:11 PM IST