 Pakistani Students Engage Classmates in Dangerous Stunt; Viral Video Sparks Outrage Online
Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 06:17 PM IST
Student's prank in viral video sparks outrage online | Instagram

A viral video where a few students from Superior University, Lahore, Pakistan are engaging several other students in a stunt has emerged online, sparking outrage amongst several users online.

In the clip, two students are seen sneaking up on other students behind their backs and flipping them upside down from the neck.

The video was uploaded on the social media platform Instagram by Ali Hasan and Zaki Shah and has garnered 47.8 million views so far. You can watch the video below.

The video has ignited a wave of anger across the internet. Numerous social media users have flocked to the comments section of the post to voice their concerns and frustrations, expressing disapproval of the stunt depicted in the footage. Many of the commenters have highlighted the potential dangers involved.

One of the users said, “This can cause serious injury,” while one other said, “You guys can literally break someone’s spine.”

Another user added, “It could hurt someone’s head.”

Instagram users comment on the viral video uploaded by a Pakistani student

Instagram users comment on the viral video uploaded by a Pakistani student | Instagram

The viral video has sparked a debate online, with commentators calling the stunt dangerous and urging for safer means of amusement.

