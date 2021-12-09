Pakistani college under investigation for obscene activities

The Deputy Commissioners (DC) of Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan in Pakistan have ordered inquiries into "dances and other activities" during college functions in their respective jurisdictions following video clips of these events became viral on social media.

Police registered a case on Wednesday against 40 persons, including the principal, some staffers, and students of a private college at Hasilpur, for indulging in "obscene" activities, while the assistant commissioner concerned also sealed the college.

Earlier, video clips of dances by the college principal, some staffers, and girls became viral on social media, which attracted the attention of the district administration, the report said. During the college function, video clips showed girls and boys dancing on stage while the college principal and others joined them, along with showering notes of money on them.

Taking notice of the video, the DC ordered Hasilpur AC to seal the college and formed a committee headed by him (AC) to probe into the matter, fixing responsibility for holding the "vulgar function" at the college and submitting a report within three days.

In the FIR, a function was held by the principal and others at which loud music was played, violating the Amplifier Act. It said during the event "vulgar" dances were performed and, "objectionable gestures" were made by the dancers on the stage and others in the hall, the report said.

The complainant added the participants in the event "violated educational, moral and social values" demanding action against the principal and his associates. Police said no arrest had yet been made. In another similar case, Rahim Yar Khan DC Nouman Yousuf has constituted a committee to probe into an "indecent" event held at a private college at Sadiqabad on December 7. As per a complaint, the MTB College organized a function where "vulgar and immoral" acts were committed, besides violation of code of conduct.

