Pakistan students continue to demonstrate to lift ban on unions, reduction in fees

Pakistan students continue their sit-in at Charing Cross on Friday to protest against the ban on student unions imposed by former president General Zia-ul-Haq.

According to local media on Friday, the Progressive Students Collective (PSC) entered its ninth day on Thursday, seeking the revival of student organisations, a reduction in fees, and the removal of security personnel from campuses. The organisers of the Aurat March Lahore paid a visit to the week-long sit-in on Thursday to show their support for the students fighting for their rights to a better future.

PPP parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza also visited the student's camp and supported their demands for the restoration of the unions across the country. He said a bill for the restoration of the unions would be tabled in the next session of the assembly, supporting all demands of the students.



Notably, the demonstrations started on February 9 to mark the 38th anniversary of the ban on student unions.



The protesters asked all political parties to unanimously pass legislation in parliament to decriminalise student politics. Pakistan Bar Council member Abid Saqi said that Ziaul era banned the student unions to close the door of politics on students.



A number of students have established a camp which has been visited by social and political workers, lawyers, members of the Punjab Assembly, journalists and students from different colleges and universities, reported Dawn.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 06:27 PM IST