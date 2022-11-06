e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationPakistan: Girls college teachers get paid without working

Pakistan: Girls college teachers get paid without working

According to the Pak vernacular media, the national treasury is facing a monthly loss of around Rs 4 crore because teachers are not attending college but are being paid

ANIUpdated: Sunday, November 06, 2022, 03:29 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay
Follow us on

In a case of corruption, the future of female students at Girls Degree College in Wana is jeopardized because professors are being paid without doing their job - teaching.

The college, which is located in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, was inaugurated two years ago with the cooperation of military officials and tribal leaders, according to the Urdu daily Aeen.

Read Also
FPJ Exclusive: India could initiate a timeline of visa process for Afghan students in 3 months
article-image

According to the Pak vernacular media, the national treasury is facing a monthly loss of around Rs 4 crore because teachers are not attending college but are being paid.

Pakistan was ranked 92 out of 94 countries in terms of gender empowerment and 120 out of 146 in terms of gender-related development index in the 2010 UNDP report.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan: Girls college teachers get paid without working

Pakistan: Girls college teachers get paid without working

Maharashtra: Smile badges, no-bag days, keep rural school students motivated

Maharashtra: Smile badges, no-bag days, keep rural school students motivated

Himachal Pradesh Elections: JP Nadda promises 5 new medical colleges in campaign

Himachal Pradesh Elections: JP Nadda promises 5 new medical colleges in campaign

Doing MBA? Know how to write a winning resume

Doing MBA? Know how to write a winning resume

SC to pronounce verdict tomorrow on 10% EWS quota in jobs,education

SC to pronounce verdict tomorrow on 10% EWS quota in jobs,education