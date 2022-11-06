Pakistan: Girls college teachers get paid without working

Representative Image | Pixabay

In a case of corruption, the future of female students at Girls Degree College in Wana is jeopardized because professors are being paid without doing their job - teaching.

The college, which is located in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, was inaugurated two years ago with the cooperation of military officials and tribal leaders, according to the Urdu daily Aeen.

According to the Pak vernacular media, the national treasury is facing a monthly loss of around Rs 4 crore because teachers are not attending college but are being paid.

Pakistan was ranked 92 out of 94 countries in terms of gender empowerment and 120 out of 146 in terms of gender-related development index in the 2010 UNDP report.