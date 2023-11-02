 Pakistan: Education Department Prohibits Men's Entry Into Female Schools
Pakistan KP's education department bans men from entering female schools amid complaints.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 06:52 PM IST
Shutterstock

In a recent development, the education department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has taken a significant step by prohibiting the entry of men into female schools throughout the province. This decision comes in response to multiple complaints lodged via the Citizen's Portal, which voiced concerns about the presence of males within these educational institutions, local media reported.

Why has KP Education Department Banned Men from Female Schools?

The directive, issued by the Director of Education in KP, explicitly states that men's entry into female schools is now strictly forbidden. Furthermore, the school authorities have been instructed not to extend invitations to males as chief guests during events held at female educational facilities. This directive underscores the region's commitment to providing a safe and secure environment for female students.

The education department has emphasized that only female chief guests are permitted to attend programs and events at female schools within KP as per local media. This move aims to promote inclusivity, protect the privacy of female students, and maintain a conducive learning atmosphere.

Female Teachers in Primary School

This decision aligns with the KP government's earlier approval of a proposal advocating for the appointment of exclusively female teachers in government-run primary education institutions across the province. The proposal's approval followed months of consideration by the provincial cabinet, which took action based on recommendations from the KP Elementary and Secondary Education Department earlier in the year.

Read Also
Pakistan Closes Afghan Educational Institutions As Deportation Deadline Nears
article-image

