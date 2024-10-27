Oxford University College Announces Scholarship Program For Indian Students: Application Details Inside

Oxford Press

Somerville College, in partnership with the Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development (OICSD) and the Piramal family, has announced the Dr. Gita Piramal Scholarship for Indian students. This scholarship program aims to support Indian students pursuing higher education at the University of Oxford.

The scholarship was established to honor Dr. Gita Piramal's significant contributions to academia and corporate leadership. A prominent business historian in India, Dr. Piramal has been a long-time associate of Somerville College, serving as a Senior Associate Fellow and mentor to many aspiring leaders. Her impactful work has shaped the perspectives of future business leaders.

Eligibility Criteria

According to the University of Oxford's website, candidates must be ordinarily resident in India. The following full-time courses are eligible for the scholarship:

MSc in Biodiversity, Conservation and Nature Recovery

MSc in Economics for Development

MSc in Education (Child Development and Education)

MSc in Education (Comparative and International Education)

MSc in Education (Digital and Social Change)

MSc in Energy Systems

MSc in Environmental Change and Management

MSc in Global Governance and Diplomacy

MSc in Global Health Science and Epidemiology

MSc in Nature, Society and Environmental Governance

MSc in Water Science, Policy and Management

Selection Process

The scholarship is tenable only at Somerville College. All eligible candidates who apply for graduate study by the relevant funding deadline will be considered, regardless of their college preference in the application. Successful candidates will be transferred to Somerville to receive the scholarship. Shortlisting and interviews are expected to occur in April 2025.

Candidates meeting the residency criteria and applying for eligible courses will receive an email at the end of February 2025.

"They will be invited to complete a short online form to confirm they would like to be considered for the scholarship and that their studies are relevant to the Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development. They will also be asked to provide information about their financial circumstances," the statement read.