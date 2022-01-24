Oxford High School to reopen two months after shooting

Michigan Secondary School, where four students were gunned down in late November, will reopen on Monday for the first time since the attack. Students at Oxford High School have been taking lessons in other buildings since January 10.

Four students were killed, and six students and a teacher were injured during the November 30 shooting. A fellow student, Ethan Crumbley, 15, is charged with murder and other crimes. His parents also face charges. The high school is in Oakland County, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit.

"As a community, we will get through this with love and grace for one another," Superintendent Tim Throne said last week, referring to the school's reopening and legal cases related to the shooting.

A temporary memorial set up outside the school was removed before students returned. Throne said experts advised that removing it would help students "further their healing process."

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 11:01 AM IST