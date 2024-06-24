Over Two Dozen Students Arrested During NEET-UG Protest At Jantar Mantar

Representative Photo

While protesting against NEET-UG irregularities and the cancellation of UGC-NET exams at Jantar Mantar on Monday, over two dozen students were placed under arrest. Also, a few students are members of NSUI. On the day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, the National Students' Union of India, which is affiliated with the Congress, had arranged a march to the Parliament.

According to PTI, the students flocked to Jantar Mantar in large numbers for their "Chhatra Sansad Gherav." The students were waving placards and NSUI flags. Police blocked the area ahead of the protest to stop students from starting their march. At the scene, many Delhi police officers, including paramilitary personnel, were deployed.

A few students attempted to climb on the structure, while others attempted to get past the barricades. Since the march was not authorised, the Delhi police detained them and transported them to various police stations, an officer told PTI.

In response to calls for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG) exam to be cancelled, the Union Education Ministry stated that thousands of candidates who passed the exam legitimately should not have their careers jeopardised because malpractice incidents were "localised" or "isolated."

"I want to assure everyone that once we have concrete proof, actions will be taken against those who are responsible for the irregularities, be it the NTA or any other official. The government is forming a high-level committee," Pradhan said while addressing the press conference.

Regarding the purported irregularities, the CBI has filed a formal complaint under sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy), among other provisions.

To select junior research fellows, assistant professors, and PhD scholars, the National Testing Agency (NTA) held two nationwide shifts of the UGC-NET-2024 exam on June 18. The government announced that the exam's "integrity may have been compromised" and that it would be postponed. Later, in a press conference, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan revealed that the UGC-NET 2024 exam paper was leaked on Telegram.

"Paper leaks are an institutional failure of NTA. We are promising you that steps will be taken and that a reform committee will be established," Pradhan said.

In another incident, the Education Ministry also postponed the Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination, which was supposed to take place on June 25–27, 2024. It was postponed because of logistical problems in addition to unforeseen situations. The updated timetable for the examination will be announced later on the official website.

Pradhan also appealed at the press conference and said the matter should not be politicised. He said that the government is committed to ensuring "zero-error" exams in the future and that no accused will be spared.