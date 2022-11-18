Over dozen students hospitalized after suspected gas leakage in Hyderabad college, watch video

e-Paper Get App
Friday, November 18, 2022
A student being taken inside the hospital as he falls sick after the suspected gas leakage in Hyderabad college on November 18, 2022. | Twitter
Hyderabad: Over a dozen students suffered sickness on Friday after a suspected toxic gas leaked inside the science lab at Kasturba College in Hyderbad's Marredpally.

The incident, as per videos emerging on social media sites, occurred this afternoon. As the gas leakage was figured, the students fell sick and were subsequently evacuated to hospital.

One video shows students being taken inside the hospital and they reach the medical facility in ambulance. "Over hundred students have been admitted in Geetha nursing home", reads the caption of the video on twitter.

However, there is no official confirmation on the issue whether it was a gas leak or any other issue. Meanwhile, the concerned officials of the disaster management have taken up the investigation and further details will be revealed later.

