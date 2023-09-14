Over 900 Govt. Primary Schools In Gujarat Operate With Only One Teacher; 7906 Classrooms In Poor Condition | Representative image

Gandhinagar: As many as 926 government primary schools in Gujarat are functioning with just one teacher, the state Assembly was informed on Thursday.

The government assured the House that vacant posts in state-run primary schools will be filled at the earliest.

As per the data shared in the House by the state government, 106 schools in Mahisagar district have just one teach each, while the figure is 105 schools in Kutch, 84 in Tapi, 46 in Devbhumi Dwarka, 45 in Narmada and 41 in Kheda district.

Districts where the situation is better include Botad, where only two schools are functioning with one teacher each, followed by Morbi (three schools), Bhavnagar and Gir Somnath (five schools each), Gandhinagar (six) and Jamnagar (eight).

State education minister Kuber Dindor said schools were functioning with only one teacher because posts were lying vacant due to different reasons such as retirement, death, transfer and voluntary retirement.

Another set of information shared by Dindor in the Assembly revealed that 7,906 classrooms are in a dilapidated condition in various granted and government-run schools across the state.

Of these, 6,539 are in government-run primary schools, 574 in granted secondary and higher secondary schools, and 413 in granted secondary schools.

