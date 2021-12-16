Over 900 Covid-19 cases reported in Cornell University

According to CNN, 903 COVID-19 infections were identified among Cornell University students from December 7 to 13, with varsity officials claiming that a "very high percentage" of them are Omicron variant cases in fully vaccinated persons.

The university's COVID-19 dashboard was updated late Tuesday, showing an increase in the number of infections. In a statement, Vice President for University Relations Joel Malina said that nearly every instance of the Omicron type detected so far has been in fully vaccinated students, some of whom had previously had a booster dose.

Vaccination is required for around 97 percent of the university's students. Due to the rise in infections, the university has announced the closure of the Ithaca campus, New York state.

Final semester exams have been moved online, athletics and other activities have been suspended while the libraries are ordered to be shut down till further orders.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 11:12 AM IST