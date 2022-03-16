"Over 4,300 teaching posts are vacant in IITs," Centre informs Rajya Sabha

The Parliament was informed on Wednesday that over 4,300 teaching positions are vacant in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country.

In response to a written question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar provided the information.

IIT Kharagpur has the most open professor jobs (815), followed by IIT Bombay (532), IIT Dhanbad (447), IIT Madras (396), IIT Kanpur (351), IIT Roorkee (296), and IIT BHU (289).

IIT Delhi has 73 empty faculty jobs, IIT Bhubhaneshwar (115), IIT Gandhinagar (45), IIT Hyderabad (132), IIT Indore has (81), IIT Jodhpur (65), IIT Mandi (73), IIT Patna (100), IIT Ropar (69), IIT Tirupati (18), IIT Palakkad (24), IIT Jammu (31), IIT Jammu (31), IIT Dharwad (39).

"The government has implemented 10 percent reservation for admission of students under EWS category without any reduction in the number of seats available to GEN, SC, ST and OBC categories by increasing the student strength by 25 percent. Accordingly, requirement of faculty has increased in IITs," Sarkar said.



He explained that faculty recruitment takes time since there are several phases to the process.

"Ministry of Education has requested all IITs to fill up the vacancies in faculty cadre through special recruitment drive in mission mode.

Further, IIMs also follow rolling advertisement system for applications for the faculty positions and have also been asked to fill vacancies in a mission mode," he added.



