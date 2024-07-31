'Over 40,000 Vacant Education Posts Filled In 4 Years': Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | PTI

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan revealed on Wednesday that over 40,000 individuals have been appointed by the Central government to open positions in the education sector in the last four to five years.

The minister was responding to a follow-up question in the Rajya Sabha from CPI (M) member John Brittas, who inquired as to whether the government had set aside 10% of academic positions for people of color and if this would result in a reduction of the reservations for SC & ST and OBC in higher education, stated PTI.

According to Brittas, 46% of other and nearly 26% of academic positions are now unfilled. She questioned if a PoP system would have an impact on young people's access to work opportunities.

According to Pradhan, a system of Professors of Practice (PoP) has been implemented to broaden the opportunity for bringing seasoned professionals from the business into universities like IITs. The PoPs, he claimed, will infuse education with new ideas and skills. The universities appoint PoPs on a "need-based" basis; these are not permanent posts, reported PTI.

"PoP is a major recommendation under the New Education Policy. Now there is a consensus that besides degree, we would also have to give importance to competency," said Pradhan, as quoted by PTI.

"The endeavour is to take education towards employability and entrepreneurship. Hence, a relationship between industry and academia is required. It would also not occupy any existing post of the university or colleges," he added.

Fauzia Khan, the NCP MP, was interested in finding out the number of women selected as PoP professors. Pradhan responded that it depends on the individual's aptitude and capacity as well as the requirements of the specific institutions.



(With Inputs From PTI)