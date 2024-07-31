 'Over 40,000 Vacant Education Posts Filled In 4 Years': Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'Over 40,000 Vacant Education Posts Filled In 4 Years': Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

'Over 40,000 Vacant Education Posts Filled In 4 Years': Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

According to Pradhan, a system of Professors of Practice (PoP) has been implemented to broaden the opportunity for bringing seasoned professionals from the business into universities like IITs.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 08:51 PM IST
article-image
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | PTI

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan revealed on Wednesday that over 40,000 individuals have been appointed by the Central government to open positions in the education sector in the last four to five years.

The minister was responding to a follow-up question in the Rajya Sabha from CPI (M) member John Brittas, who inquired as to whether the government had set aside 10% of academic positions for people of color and if this would result in a reduction of the reservations for SC & ST and OBC in higher education, stated PTI.

According to Brittas, 46% of other and nearly 26% of academic positions are now unfilled. She questioned if a PoP system would have an impact on young people's access to work opportunities.

Read Also
Bihar Shocker: 5-Year-Old Brings Gun To Class, Shoots Fellow Student
article-image

According to Pradhan, a system of Professors of Practice (PoP) has been implemented to broaden the opportunity for bringing seasoned professionals from the business into universities like IITs. The PoPs, he claimed, will infuse education with new ideas and skills. The universities appoint PoPs on a "need-based" basis; these are not permanent posts, reported PTI.

"PoP is a major recommendation under the New Education Policy. Now there is a consensus that besides degree, we would also have to give importance to competency," said Pradhan, as quoted by PTI.

"The endeavour is to take education towards employability and entrepreneurship. Hence, a relationship between industry and academia is required. It would also not occupy any existing post of the university or colleges," he added.

Fauzia Khan, the NCP MP, was interested in finding out the number of women selected as PoP professors. Pradhan responded that it depends on the individual's aptitude and capacity as well as the requirements of the specific institutions.

(With Inputs From PTI)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Over 40,000 Vacant Education Posts Filled In 4 Years': Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

'Over 40,000 Vacant Education Posts Filled In 4 Years': Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

MP: Dozens Of MBBS Interns Protest With Bike Rally Demanding Stipend Increase From ₹13K to ₹30K;...

MP: Dozens Of MBBS Interns Protest With Bike Rally Demanding Stipend Increase From ₹13K to ₹30K;...

Goa: Government Schools Introduce Coding and Robotics For 65,000 Students

Goa: Government Schools Introduce Coding and Robotics For 65,000 Students

TRAGIC! Overloaded Van Overturns In Rajasthan; Two Dead, 27 Students Injured

TRAGIC! Overloaded Van Overturns In Rajasthan; Two Dead, 27 Students Injured

Mumbai University Extends First-Year Degree Admission Deadline; Apply Till August 16!

Mumbai University Extends First-Year Degree Admission Deadline; Apply Till August 16!