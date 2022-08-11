Over 400 private schools shut down in Afghanistan

Representative Image | AP

According to a report published on Thursday by a local news source, more than 400 private schools in Afghanistan have closed their doors for a variety of reasons, including financial difficulties.

Many pupils drop out of school owing to poverty, according to a TOLO News article citing Zabihullah Furqani, a member of the Union of Private Schools, while girls from grades six through twelve are currently prohibited from attending lessons, according to Xinhua news agency.

According to reports, the Taliban-run government's main spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed that the prohibition on girls attending schools was based on Islamic principles.

The administration's education ministry had previously stated that the shutdown of girls' schools above sixth grade is temporary and will reopen in the future within the guidelines of Sharia, or Islamic law.

According to Mohammad Daud, the former leader of the Union of Private Schools, thousands of people would lose their jobs if the schools closed, according to TOLO News.

Since the US government froze around $10 billion in assets of the country's central bank as a result of the Taliban takeover in August 2021, Afghanistan has been experiencing severe economic issues.

60% of the 3.7 million children in Afghanistan who are now not in school are girls, according to Unicef.