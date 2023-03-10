Over 3 lakh students participate in Mumbai Police's 'Cyber Safety' poster competition

Children, who are online constantly, remain very vulnerable to cybercrime which is rampant today. | File

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police Cyber Branch and IMC Ladies’ Wing’s - Aamchi Mumbai, Safe Mumbai Committee initiated the Project Cyber Safe Mumbai.

Taking the form of a poster competition for children in grades 5 to 10 ,the initiative received an overwhelming response from the city with over 3 lakh students participating from various schools across Mumbai, as well as a host of celebrities speaking up in support of this important cause.

Children, who are online constantly for education, research, social interaction, entertainment, and gaming remain very vulnerable to cybercrime which is rampant today.

“Through the Poster Competition the children have not only become cyber safe smart but have also become Cyber Ambassadors who have already started spreading awareness amongst their families, friends and neighbours” Bharti Gandhi Chairperson Amchi Mumbai Safe Mumbai