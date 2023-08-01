Over 25000 students Will Graduate From IITs Across India In 2022-23, Reveals Education Ministry

Subhas Sarkar |

Over 25,000 students across India's prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will graduate in 2022-2023, as per data shared by the education ministry in the parliament. The Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar revealed the information on Monday.

A question was asked by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Dhal Singh Bisen on the number of IIT students studying abroad in the past five years, to which Sarkar replied that the Prime Minister's Research Fellowship allows students to access Rs 55 lakhs for pursuing Ph.D. in Indian institutions. According to Sarkar, this is a way to retain the students back in India instead of encouraging them to go abroad.

“The Centre is committed to retaining the students who are passing out of the premier educational institutions in the country. It also aims to provide attractive educational and research opportunities to Non-Resident Indians, within the country,” MoS Sarkar said in his written reply in the parliament.

According to Sarkar, Centre has sanctioned the establishment of “research parks at IITs — in Madras, Bombay, Kharagpur, Kanpur, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Gandhinagar as well as IISC Bangalore. This move is to enhance the research ecosystem in India.

But Sarkar did not reply to the question on whether or not it will be compulsory for IIT graduates to work in India as its done for students studying MBBS and MD courses.

