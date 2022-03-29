Over 20 thousand students have been provided credit cards for their educational expenses, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke about the state's ongoing progress on Tuesday during a five-day visit to north Bengal.

She stated her position on students and the resources made available to the young minds under her leadership.

"Over 20 thousand students of West Bengal have been provided credit cards for their educational expenses upto Rs 10 lakh, we are in the process of adding more students to the list gradually," said the West Bengal CM.

While stating about the increment in daily wages of the tea labourers in Darjeeling, she said "Chaa Sundari Scheme' has been launched in the state, under which 3,80,000 families will be provided homes. Tea labourers used to get Rs 67 as daily wage before TMC came to power, now they are paid Rs 202 daily wage".

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 05:48 PM IST