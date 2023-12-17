 Over 2 Million Parents Participate In Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting At Government Schools In Punjab
Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said valuable suggestions were received from parents during the meeting, which was held at 19,109 schools from 10 am to 3:30 pm, according to an official statement.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 17, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
article-image
Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains | Official

 Over 20 lakh parents of children studying in government schools participated in the mega parent-teacher meeting (PTM) held across the state on Saturday, officials said.

Government schools across the state were decked up on Saturday to welcome parents for the mega PTM organised by the state education department and books exhibitions were also held, the officials said.

Interaction with parents also conducted

During their interaction with the students' parents, teachers informed them about the state's initiatives such as Mission Saksham and Mission 100 per cent, apart from student attendance policies and new admissions in the respective schools, the release said.

Some parents said they were grateful that the Bhagwant Mann government introduced initiatives such as the 'business blasters', campus manager deployment, among others, the statement said. They also commended the Punjab government for the enhanced security measures at schools, it added.

article-image
