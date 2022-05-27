Over 18 lakh registrations for NEET-2022 |

New Delhi: This year, the number of registrations for the NEET medical entrance exam surpassed 18 lakh, a considerable increase of over 2.5 lakh from 2021.

According to official data, over 18.72 lakh candidates have registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), with over 10.64 lakh women and 8.07 lakh men.

The pan-India exam is scheduled to be held in 13 languages on July 17.

Last year, the NEET-undergraduate exam was held on September 12, with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing for it.

Over 15.44 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, which was conducted at 3,858 centres. Of these, at least 8.70 lakh students had qualified.

Among the candidates registered this year, 771 are foreigners, 910 Non Resident Indians and 647 Overseas Citizen of India card holders. The highest number of candidates have opted English as the medium of exam, followed by Hindi and Tamil.

NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.