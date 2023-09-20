Outside The Lines: In A First, Lit Fest For The Teens By A Teen

Official

Mumbai: 'Multi Storied' for Young Adults (YA) by a Young Adult, the city's first-of-its-kind literature festival, reverberated through the beautiful heritage Malabari Hall in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon with voices of passion and reason, sounds of humanity and tolerance, plenty of fun and vibrant interactions, and a garrulous energy.

The one-day festival was curated by Navya Banga, a 12th grade student at the American School of Bombay (ASB) and was backed by Peek A Book, Mumbai's only literature festival for children and young adults. The event featured award-winning authors Jerry Pinto, Shabnam Minwalla, and Vaishali Shroff, as well as film producer Priya Sreedharan and Mumbai journalist Fiona Fernandez.

Each session was unique and covered a wide range of topics from a quiz about our city to visual storytelling to an insight into a writer’s journey. A key session was a Teen Lit panel featuring first time YA authors Sanaa Gandhi and Mann Tandon in conversation with Navya.

Through Multi Storied, Navya hopes to share her love for literature with young students like her, engage them in creatively thinking about the world around them and bring to light important issues to encourage collective action.

Throughout her childhood and schooling, she has been extremely moved and influenced by artform and literature. Navya is especially passionate about women Empowerment, and uses writing as a tool to explore and share diverse experiences and stories.

“When I first came up with the idea that transformed into this very festival, I knew I wanted to create a space for young people who loved literature. I wanted to create a space where they could meet like-minded people, have interesting conversations, and listen to and engage with speakers with an incredible depth and breadth of knowledge to share,” shared Navya.

The renowned children's literature festival founded by Lubaina Bandukwala, believes this event to be an inspiring gathering for teens, “A peer curated festival is a unique idea with a lot of potential and we were delighted to support Navya’s pioneering effort. The YA space is an exciting one – with some fabulous books just out over a wide range of topics – based on these books she was able to create a vibrant space for young book lovers,” stated Lubaina.

“More than anything, I wanted to make young readers more excited about literature, especially regional literature. We have a rich and varied history of Indian literature, one that often goes undervalued within India itself, and highlighting books written by Indian authors was a key aspect in my idea for the festival,” added Navya.

