OSSSC Teacher Recruitment 2024: Application Deadline Extended For 2,629 Vacancies; Check Details

The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has extended the registration deadline for OSSSC Teacher Recruitment. The registration process now concludes on May 25, 2024. Interested candidates can apply for this recruitment drive through the official website at osssc.gov.in.

The OSSSC Recruitment Drive aims to fill a total of 2,629 teacher positions for different subjects like Science, Sanskrit, Hindi, Physical Education, and Tribal Language. Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the written Test, which will be followed by a Document Verification process.

As per the official notification, online applications are invited for filing up to 2,629 District Cadre posts of Teachers in TGT (Arts), TGT (Science-PCM), TGT (Science-CBZ), Sanskrit Teacher, Hindi Teacher, Physical Education Teacher (PET), Tribal Language Teacher, and Sevak/ Sevika in Government Schools under ST & SC Development, M & BCW Department.

The details of vacancies, the scale of pay, age, eligibility, and other terms and conditions are described in the detailed advertisement, which will be available on the Commission's web portal.

Eligibility Criteria And Age Limit:

The candidate should have a Bachelor's Degree in a related subject. Candidates should be between 21 and 38 years of age. However, according to the government guidelines, candidates who fall under restricted categories like SC, ST, and OBC will get some age relaxation.

Steps To Apply:

Candidates can follow the steps below to apply for this recruitment drive.

Step 1: Visit the official website at osssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate for the link which reads 'OSSSC Teachers Recruitment 2024'.

Step 3: Enter the required information in the application form.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Review your application form.

Step 6: Click on 'Submit'.

Step 7: Download the OSSSC Teacher Recruitment 2024 Form for your future reference.

According to the Information Bulletin, there will be no application fee for registering for the OSSSC Teacher Recruitment drive. The commission will announce the OSSSC examination date after the registration process concludes.