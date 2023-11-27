OSSSC CRE 2023: Re-registration For 2712 Positions Ends Today | Representational pic

Today, November 27, 2023, the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) will wrap up the re-registration period for the Combined Recruitment Examination 2023 (CRE). This recruiting exam will be used to fill positions such as forest guard, livestock inspector, and forest guard.

You have until 11:59 p.m. today to complete the re-enrollment process, and November 30, 2023 is the deadline for completing the final application. Candidates can register at osssc.gov.in, the authority's website.

It's likely that rivals who applied for the positions passed Class 10 from a reputable board or establishment. The candidate's age range should be 18 to 38 years old.

The organization will fill 2712 positions as a result of this recruiting drive, including 719 positions for livestock inspectors, 316 positions for foresters, and 1677 positions for forest guards.

An actual test is conducted after a composed test in the determination interaction. It is likely that the constructed exam for the OSSSC CRE 2023 will be administered in February 2024 in all locations. There are 150 multiple-choice decision questions on the written exam. The exam lasts for two hours and thirty minutes. Promising individuals who pass the written exam will be eligible to proceed to the next round.