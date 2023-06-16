OSSC Recruitment 2023: Combined Higher Secondary Vacancies at ossc.gov.in

OSSC Recruitment 2023 | Representative image

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) to begin registration for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) or equivalent to Group-B & Group-C Specialist Post /Services under Various dept. of Odisha. Eligible and Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at ossc.gov.in.

The application process to begin from June 26 onwards and the last date to submit the application form is July 26.

Candidates will be able to edit applications from June 27 to July 30.

Check Official Notification Here

OSSC CHS notification 2023 | OSSC

OSSC CHS recruitment 2023 vacancy details:

OSSC with this recruitment drive would fill 354 vacancies of which 3 vacancies are for the post of weaving supervisor, 245 vacancies are for the post of soil conservation extension workers, 19 vacancies are for the post of Technical assistant, 87 for Amin posts.

OSSC CHS recruitment 2023 eligibility criteria:

Candidates should have passed the middle school exam with Odia as a language subject or Candidates should have passed the HSC exam with or equivalent exam with Odia as the medium of examination in a non-other language subject or Candidates should have passed in Odia as Language subject in final exam of class VII or above from school or educational institute recognised by the govt of Odisha.

OSSC CHS recruitment 2023 selection process:

Stage 1: Preliminary Exam

Stage 2: Mains Written Exam

Stage 3: Certificate Verification