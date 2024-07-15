OSSC Combined Higher Secondary Level Prelim Exam Admit Card Released; Check Now At ssc.gov.in

Pixabay (Representational)

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission's (OSSC) Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL), or Class 12, preliminary exam is set to be conducted on Sunday, July 21, 2024. This exam is being conducted in order to fill various posts and shortlist candidates for them. About 673 posts are vacant.

The admit card or hall tickets for the said exam have been made available. Candidates appearing for the exam can now download their respective admit cards from the OSSC's official website. At ssc.gov.in, candidates need to go on the homepage and look for the admit card link. By entering the required credentials, the candidates will be able to view and download the admit card.

The candidate's admit card contains information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.

The preliminary exam will be conducted in a single shift on July 21. The exam timings are from 10:00 am to 12:00 p.m.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances. The admit cards for the said exam are expected to be released soon. Once released, the candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam will be able to download and access their admit card online.

Exam Day Guidelines

It is necessary for candidates to arrive at the center an hour prior to the exam starting. In addition to a valid identity card—such as an Aadhaar card, passport, driver's license, or voter ID—candidates must bring their admit card. Pencils, erasers, dry erase markers, and a scale (up to 15 cm) are among the stationary items they can carry.

Examinees are not permitted in the examination hall with cell phones, Bluetooth devices, slide rules, log tables, or electronic watches that contain calculators. The possession of such items will result in the candidature being canceled.

Inside the exam room, candidates should maintain discipline and silence.