OSSC aspirants demand another exam after Odia medium question paper came with lot of errors

OSSC aspirants demand another exam

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) conducted the accountant recruitment examination on Sunday, The exam was also held in Odia medium for the process of recruitment.

The aspirants who had appeared for the recruitment examination conducted by the OSSC has alleged that the question paper had many errors in it.

According to a report by odishatv, candidates have pointed out a lot of errors in the question papers in Odia medium which they found difficult to read and understand.

The report says that aspirant slammed the commission for not scrutinising the question papers before conducting the examination.

“We have opted to appear the examination in Odia. But when we got the question paper, it was quite difficult to understand. There were a lot of printing mistakes in all the three sets. The stenographer examination question papers too had errors,” said Dibya Ranjan Panda, a candidate.

The matter was also taken to the micro blogging site Twitter, several candidates criticised OSSC for the faulty question papers and demanded fresh conduct of the examination.

"Today OSSC Accountant exam was there But unfortunately, the ODIA Medium Questions are not up to the Marks as there are many spelling mistakes,and they are also not easily understandable so sir kindly look into this," wrote an user tagging OSSC chairman Abhay.

Respective Sir @abhayips86 @PradeepJenaIAS @MoSarkar5T @CMO_Odisha Today OSSC Accountant exam was there But unfortunately,the ODIA Medium Questions are not up to the Marks as there are many spelling mistakes,and they are also not easily understandable so sir kindly look into this pic.twitter.com/y9nlSZsdGP — Laxmidhar Sir (@LaxmidharSir) April 23, 2023

“The question paper has made the #OSSC a laughing stock. How is that a sample Q paper after printing was not over viewed by the appropriate authority before the test was conducted. Very shameful & shows how incompetent people are given such important responsibility,” wrote another user.

“Respected sir please look into this matter and also please note that, question level was little bit difficult & some of them are out of the #OSSC syllabus. Please rectify this kind of problem for upcoming #OSSC #Exam,” another user commented.

Replying to the tweet of an user, OSSC chairman appeared to have admitted the mistake and assured corrective measures. "We are taking corrective action for future," he wrote.

Meanwhile, the BJP has also targeted the Odisha government over the faulty question paper.

“This is really unfortunate that the government cannot print an error-free question paper in our mother tongue Odia language. Who will be responsible for the loss?” questioned BJP leader Dillip Mallick.

