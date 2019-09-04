Osmania University revaluation results 2019 declared; check at osmania.ac.in

Osmania University has declared the degree revaluation results for various exams held in May month this year. Candidates who have applied to get their papers revaluated or rechecked can visit the university official website, osmania.ac.in, to check their revaluation results.

The Osmania University results have been released for Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com), Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) revaluation exams. The result for the UG May 2019 exams were declared in the months of July and August and candidates could have applied for revaluation after the results were declared. Now those revaluations results are available.

Steps to check Osmania University result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Osmania University: www.osmania.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the Exam Result tab on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the relevant result link.

Step 4: Enter your examination hall ticket number.

Step 5: Submit and check your result.