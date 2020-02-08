Osmania University BSc, BCom, BBA, BA result declared; here's how to check

The Osmania University has declared the results for BA, BCom, BSc and BBA exams held in November month last year. Candidates can check their exam result at the official website of Osmania University-- osmania.ac.in. The varsity had earlier declared the results for its September examination on the website on January 24.

The Osmania University results have been released for Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com), Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) degree courses on the official website.

Steps to check Osmania University Results 2019:

Step 1: Candidates can visit the official site of Osmania University at osmania.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on Osmania University Results 2019 link available on the home page

Step 3: Click on the desired course link to check the result, Direct Link of results.

Step 4: Enter your hall ticket number and click on submit.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result and keep a hard copy of the same for further references.