Orchids The International Shool initiates 'Shine Your City' campaign, students plant trees with environmentalist Dr Subhajit Mukherjee |

Mumbai: Students of Orchids The International School started the 'Shine Your City' campaign today, October 21. The campaign involved students from grades 6 to 10, across all branches of the school, to plant thousands of saplings in the neighbourhood areas of the school branches. The campaign was flagged of by environmentalist Dr Subhajit Mukherjee, at the TMC ground, Thane.

A variety of saplings were planted, including Mogra, Snake plant, Mari Gold, Tulsi, etc. Besides flagging off the 'Shine Your City' campaign, Dr Subhajit Mukherjee also explained the importance of saving environment, rainwater harvesting, and biodiversity to students.