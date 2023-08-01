OPSC OAS 2021 Results Declared At opsc.gov.in, Details Inside

OPSC OAS 2021 Results Declared | Representative image

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the results for the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) 2021 examination. Aspiring candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website of OPSC, www.opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC main written examination was conducted from February 21 to March 18. The personality test was conducted from July 15 to July 25. OPSC has recommended a total of 432 candidates for appointment to posts/services under Odisha Civil Services (Group A& B) 2021.

Steps to access OPSC OAS 2021 results:

1. Candidates should visit the official website of OPSC, www.opsc.gov.in.

2. Once on the website's homepage, candidates need to look for the "OAS 2021 Results" link. It is usually available in the "Latest Announcements" or "Result" section of the website.

3. After locating the results link, candidates should click on it to proceed further.

4. Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they need to provide their login details. This usually includes the registration number/roll number and date of birth.

5. Candidates can view their individual OAS 2021 exam results on the screen.

The OPSC OAS 2021 exam results will display important information, such as the candidate's name, roll number, and marks obtained in different subjects. Candidates should carefully check the details to ensure accuracy and avoid any discrepancies.

Read Also Odisha BSE Announces Class 10th Board Exam Date; Begins From 20th Feb

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)