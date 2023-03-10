OPSC declares medical officers recruitment 2023, selected candidates to verify documents

OPSC results are out | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Bhuvneshwar: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Thursday, March 9 announced the written exam result for Medical Officers Recruitment 2023. Candidates can check their results by visiting the commission's website at opsc.gov.in.

OPSC Medical Officers written exam was held on February 20, 2023.

A total of 1,489 candidates have been provisionally selected for the next stage of the recruitment process, OPSC notified.

They will now have to attend the document verification round at the Office of the Commission, 19, Dr. P. K. Parija Road, Cuttack-753001. The document verification dates are from March 16 to March 23, (including Sunday, March 19), 2023 as per the notification.

The notification further stated, "It is also made clear that the candidature of above candidates for this recruitment is purely provisional. The candidature is liable for rejection in the event of inadequacy deficiency found at any stage before or after the verification of original certificates/documents and is subject to fulfillment of terms & conditions as laid down in the Advertisement.”