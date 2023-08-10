OPSC Civil Services Exam 2021 Answer Key Released: Download Now From OPSC.gov.in | Representative Image

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the answer key for the Civil Services Exam 2021. Aspirants who appeared for the highly anticipated examination can now access the answer key on the official OPSC website, opsc.gov.in.

In addition, cut-off marks for unreserved male and female candidates is 1201. For SC male candidates is 1099 and female candidates is 1098 and ST male candidates is 978 and female is 977.

Steps to download OPSC Civil Services Exam 2021 answer key

1. Visit the Official Website: Open your web browser and type "opsc.gov.in" in the address bar. Press Enter to navigate to the official OPSC website.

2. Locate the Answer Key: Once on the OPSC homepage, search for the "Answer Key" section. This section is likely to be prominently displayed, making it easy to find.

3. Click on the Civil Services Exam 2021 Answer Key Link: Within the Answer Key section, look for the link specifically related to the Civil Services Exam 2021. Click on this link to proceed.

4. Download the Answer Key: You may be prompted to provide certain details, such as your exam registration number or roll number, to access the answer key. After entering the required information, the answer key will be available for download.

Candidates are advised to carefully go through the answer key and calculate their scores following the marking scheme provided by OPSC.

The written examination was conducted on October 16, 2022, at various exam centres across the state. For more updates candidates can check the official site of OPSC.