OPSC AHO 2024: Last Chance To Raise Objections! Window Closes Today

OPSC AHO 2024 Objection Window: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will close the objection window for the Assistant Horticulture Officer recruitment exam, today, August 22, 2024. In order to raise objections, the form is available here.

Earlier, OPSC issued the tentative answer key for the posts 2024. Candidates who took the test can visit the official website, opsc.gov.in, to access and review the tentative answer key.

"The candidates may submit their objections through the online module available in opscechayan.in. The link shall be available till 22.08.2024. Any other mode of submission of objections shall not be entertained," read the notice.

Candidates can also view the provisional answer key by clicking here. Up until August 22, 2024, candidates have the chance to voice concerns about the answer key.

After the evaluation of the candidates' objections, the relevant experts will provide the definitive answer key. The final answer key will decide the exam results. As a result, the results will be available soon.

Steps To Submit Objection

Step 1: Go to the official website, opsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the link to the objection

Step 3: Complete the necessary information

Step 4: Pay the necessary objection fees

Step 5: Send the application.

Step 6: Save a copy for later use.

Students must submit their login details, which include their registration and roll numbers, in order to view their results after they are made available. It is advised that applicants print their results and save the paper copy in a secure location in case they require it at a later time.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Go to the result link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the details provided in the result card

Step 6: Save a digital copy for future use

Also, it is suggested that candidates get in touch with the appropriate officials right once with any queries they may have or if they notice any discrepancies in the result. In order to get the most up-to-date and complete information regarding the exam listed above, applicants should regularly check the official website.