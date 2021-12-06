Oppo partners with IIT Delhi, aims to offer scholarships

The worldwide telecommunications firm Oppo has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi to offer scholarships covering educational expenses for the shortlisted students. The brand has introduced a program called Genius+ to provide scholarships to students pursuing engineering courses at premium institutes.

"India holds a true potential to become the innovation hub. This program is a step towards helping young people around the world gain access to better education and learning opportunities and carving an innovative future together. We hope to empower more students through this program and prepare the innovators of tomorrow," said Tasleem Arif, Vice-President, India R&D Head, Oppo India.

The Genius+ program aims at connecting with youth at renowned institutes in India. It is also built to reach out to the best talent for further building India's innovation portfolio.

"We are grateful to Oppo India for extending support to the top-ranking students of IIT Delhi. Such scholarships go a long way in acknowledging the meritorious candidates," added Naveen Garg, Dean, International Programmes, IIT Delhi.

The smartphone maker will be extending the program for Masters and Ph.D. students to invest in the future of technological leaders in the industry. The selection of first-year applicants for the Genius+ scholarship program is based on the Joint Entrance Examination rank of the students, and this will be further renewed for the second to a fourth year if the selected students have a minimum CPI (CGPA) of 8 or above. Oppo's representative will guide and track the academic progress of selected students through in-person visits to the campus

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 12:51 PM IST