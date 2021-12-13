O.P. Jindal Global University hosted Annual Global Conference and Chomsky awards

New Delhi, December 13: The O.P. Jindal Global University's International Institute for Higher Education Research and Capacity Building (IIHEd) hosted the Society of Transnational Academic Researchers (STAR) Network's annual 3-day global conference virtually in collaboration with the Association of Indian Universities.

Higher Education for the Greater Good: Leadership and Institutional Resilience was the theme of this year's conference, which focused on leadership, resilience, and equity in a post-pandemic world.

Prof. C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University and Director of IIHEd, said during the opening session, "We could not have chosen a better theme for this year's conference because the global pandemic has fundamentally altered the way we have been living and it has challenged the entire world of higher education. One of the unsung heroes of the pandemic is the educators of the world, who have made extraordinary contributions to ensure that the learning project goes uninterrupted."

The Global Conference is an academic conference and the Society of Transnational Academic Researchers (STAR) Scholars Network's major annual event.

Each year, the conference is held in a different country.Academicians, scholars, researchers, and students will benefit from the conference by developing human-to-human relationships with experts from around the world, honouring cultures, facilitating critical conversations, forging global research partnerships, and forming lasting relationships.

The India Country Director of the STAR scholars Network and Deputy Director of IIHEd, Prof. Mousumi Mukherjee further stated, "We have also witnessed much resilience and innovation emerge out of this period of crisis. As the entire medical fraternity, social workers, teachers, students, parents, and diverse professionals learned to adapt to the 'new normal, we realized the value of higher education for the greater good."

The conference programme included 50+ research presentations, 5 round table discussions, and 10+ thematic forum discussions. There are more than 300 members from universities, NGOs, Think Tanks, and government sectors from 37+ countries.

One of the key attractions of this conference was the A Noam Chomsky Global Connections awards ceremony, whereby senior scholars and promising young scholars are awarded by the STAR scholar's network each year followed by a keynote speech delivered by A. Noam Chomsky. Jindal Global Law School faculty, Prof. Shaun Star received one of the Rising Star Emerging Scholar Certificates.

Other distinguished speakers included Dr. Baburam Bhattarai (Former Prime Minister of Nepal), Dr. Joseph Burke (Senior Consultant, Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges, USA), Dr. Pankaj Mittal (Secretary-General, Association of Indian Universities), Dr. Anil Sahasrabudhe (Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education), Dr, K.K. Aggarwal (Chairman, National Board of Accreditation), Dr. Rajesh Tandon (UNESCO-Chair in CBR & Social Responsibility in Higher Education), Dr. Joanna Newman (Chief Executive & Secretary-General, Association of Commonwealth Universities), Dr. Philip Altbach (Research Professor, Centre for International Higher Education, Boston College, USA), Dr. Lynn Pasquerella (President, Association of American Colleges & Universities), Dr. Dwan M. Whitehead (Vice-President, Office of Global Citizenship for Campus, AACU), Mr. Kurt Larsen (Senior Education Specialist, The World Bank) and Dr. Glenda Prime (Dean, School of Education & Urban Studies, Morgan State University).

The conference programme also included a Virtual Arts Exhibition and daily Virtual Cultural performances celebrating diverse Indian cultural traditions for an hour in the evening.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 01:43 PM IST