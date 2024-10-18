Only 6.84 Lakh Candidates Attend UGC NET Re-Test; 4.37 Lakh Were Absent Amid Format Changes

Representative Photo

Out of the 11,21,225 registered candidates for the UGC NET exam conducted in August-September, only 6,84,224 showed up, as announced in the results on Thursday. According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), 4,37,001 candidates were absent during the re-test.

UGC NET Result 2024:

In comparison to the June exam, which was conducted in a hybrid format (both CBT and pen-and-paper), there was a decrease of 2,24,356 candidates who participated in the re-test, which was administered solely online.

On June 18, a total of 9,08,580 candidates attended the eligibility test for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor positions, and PhD admissions, achieving an attendance rate of 81 percent—an increase from 73.6 percent in December of the previous year. The June UGC NET was canceled the day after the exam due to concerns over the integrity of the test. This was the first time the exam was held in a single day and hybrid mode. For the re-exam, the NTA reverted to its previous approach, conducting the exam online over multiple days and shifts.

The re-exam took place from August 21 to September 5. Before announcing the results, the agency released both provisional and final answer keys, with certain questions removed from the final key, awarding full marks to all candidates who had attempted those questions.

UGC NET Re-exam Results at a Glance:

Registered Candidates: 11,21,225

Female: 6,35,588

Male: 4,85,578

Third Gender: 59

Qualified Candidates:

Junior Research Fellowship (JRF): 4,970

Assistant Professor Only: 53,694

PhD Admissions Only: 1,12,070

The agency also provided category-wise cut-off scores along with the results. Here's the link: Cutt-Off