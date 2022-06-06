Only 67 percent students clear Class 10 exams in AP

Only 67.26% (4,14,281) of the 6,15,908 students who took the Class 10 public examinations this year in Andhra Pradesh passed, according to results released on Monday.



This is the lowest pass percentage in the Class 10 examinations since 2007, when 73 per cent of students had cleared the exam in the then united Andhra Pradesh.



Class 10 exams were conducted from April 27 to May 9 this year after a gap of two years. In 2020 and 2021, all students were declared passed as the public examinations could not be conducted due to COVID-19 pandemic.



Girls (70.70 per cent) outnumbered boys (64.02 per cent) in clearing the exams.



Of the total qualified, 3,17,789 students stood in the first division, securing more than 60 per cent marks each.



Among the districts, Prakasam topped the chart with 78.30 per cent while Anantapuramu came last with just 49.70 per cent.



State Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, who released the results along with Special Chief Secretary (Education) B Rajsekhar and School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar, said 797 schools in the state registered 100 per cent pass percentage while 71 scored zero.



In AP Residential Schools run by the state government, 91.10 per cent of students have passed while other government schools secured the lowest pass percentage of 50.10, the minister said.



Satyanarayana said advanced supplementary examinations would be conducted for the failed students from July 6 to 15.



Meanwhile, official sources said a realistic evaluation has resulted in the low pass percentage.



We ensured there were no malpractices whatsoever in the conduct of the exams and the evaluation was also done on a realistic basis. That has clearly reflected in the overall results," a top official of the School Education Department pointed out.



