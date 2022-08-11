Online credit courses begin at Pune University

SSPU

Pune: Numerous online credit courses have been introduced by the Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC) and the Educational Multimedia Center (EMMRC) of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development's self-learning platform offers the courses without charge. By taking a self-examination after the course is over, students will receive a certificate and credit marks.

The deadline for online course enrollment is August 31. Basic office management techniques, Indian traditional dance known as kathak, microeconomics, personality development, and communication skills are among the subjects covered in the courses.

For course admission, prospective students are required to register their names on the website swayam.gov.in, according to SPPU. Students will receive video lectures, other relevant materials, and weekly homework and tests.

Exams will be held following the conclusion of the course, and students who successfully complete the course will receive a certificate and credit points.

According to the University Grants Commission (UGC), students who want to graduate should take 20% of their courses online. In order to encourage students to take advantage of the opportunity, SPPU has issued an appeal.

