Online Applications Open for 6000 Police Department Jobs in Haryana

PTI

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission invites applications for 6000 posts in the Police Department through Advertisement No. 6/2024. Interested candidates who have cleared the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Group-C can apply online from June 29, 2024, to July 8, 2024, until 11:59 P.M. The application link will close after the deadline.

Category No. 1 - 5000 Posts of Male Constable (General Duty)

Category No. 2 - 1000 Posts of Female Constable (General Duty)

Education Qualification

Candidates must have passed 10+2 from a recognized Board/Institution and Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects. Higher education does not provide additional weightage.

Pay Scale - Rs. 21700 Level: -3 Cell-1

Age Limit - 18-25 years as of June 1, 2024, with relaxations available as per government norms.

Selection Process

Based on merit in CET, candidates will undergo Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST). Both tests are essential for qualification.

Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

Candidates will be measured as per standards in Haryana Police (Non-Gazetted and Other Ranks) Service Rules, 2017, using digital measurement devices for fairness.

Result of Examination

The names of successful candidates those who have qualified Knowledge Test, in the order of merit on the basis of aggregate marks achieved by the candidate in (Knowledge Test+Additional Weightage) shall be arranged by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission equal to the total number of vacancies advertised for each category

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission will select candidates based on CET merit in batches for further tests.

For more details and updates, candidates can check the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission.