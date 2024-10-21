Online Applications For 23 Central Government Scholarships Closes On October 31; Apply Here

Representational pic

The online application process for 23 scholarships sponsored by various central government departments and ministries will close on October 31. Eligible candidates can find guidelines and apply through the National Scholarship Portal at scholarships.gov.in.

Scholarships Available:

Department of School Education & Literacy

National Means cum Merit Scholarship

Central Sector Scheme of Scholarships for College and University Students

National Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies

Ishan Uday Special Scholarship Scheme for NER

Financial Support for NER Students in Higher Professional Courses

Top Class Education Scholarship for Students with Disabilities

Post Matric Scholarship for Students with Disabilities

Pre Matric Scholarship for Students with Disabilities

AICTE- Swanath Scholarship Scheme (Technical Diploma & Degree)

AICTE- Pragati Scholarship Scheme for Girl Students (Technical Diploma & Degree)

AICTE- Saksham Scholarship Scheme for Specially Abled Students (Technical Diploma & Degree)

National Fellowship and Scholarship for Higher Education of ST Students

Ministry of Home Affairs

Prime Minister's Scholarship for Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles

Prime Minister's Scholarship for Wards of States/UTs Police Personnel Martyred in Terror/Naxal Attacks

Ministry of Railways (Railway Board)

Prime Minister's Scholarship Scheme for Ministry of Railways

Department of Social Justice & Empowerment

Central Sector Scholarship for Top Class Education for SC Students

Financial Assistance for Wards of Beedi/Cine/IOMC/LSDM (Pre Matric & Post Matric)

Department of Social Justice & Empowerment (Backward Classes)

PM Yasasvi Central Sector Scheme of Top Class Education for OBC, EBC, and DNT Students (Schools & Colleges)

For eligibility criteria, scholarship amounts, and application links, please visit the official website.