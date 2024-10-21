Online Applications For 23 Central Government Scholarships Closes On October 31; Apply Here

The online application process for 23 scholarships sponsored by various central government departments and ministries will close on October 31. Eligible candidates can find guidelines and apply through the National Scholarship Portal at scholarships.gov.in.
Scholarships Available:
Department of School Education & Literacy
National Means cum Merit Scholarship
Central Sector Scheme of Scholarships for College and University Students
National Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies
Ishan Uday Special Scholarship Scheme for NER
Financial Support for NER Students in Higher Professional Courses
Top Class Education Scholarship for Students with Disabilities
Post Matric Scholarship for Students with Disabilities
Pre Matric Scholarship for Students with Disabilities
AICTE- Swanath Scholarship Scheme (Technical Diploma & Degree)
AICTE- Pragati Scholarship Scheme for Girl Students (Technical Diploma & Degree)
AICTE- Saksham Scholarship Scheme for Specially Abled Students (Technical Diploma & Degree)
National Fellowship and Scholarship for Higher Education of ST Students
Ministry of Home Affairs
Prime Minister's Scholarship for Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles
Prime Minister's Scholarship for Wards of States/UTs Police Personnel Martyred in Terror/Naxal Attacks
Ministry of Railways (Railway Board)
Prime Minister's Scholarship Scheme for Ministry of Railways
Department of Social Justice & Empowerment
Central Sector Scholarship for Top Class Education for SC Students
Financial Assistance for Wards of Beedi/Cine/IOMC/LSDM (Pre Matric & Post Matric)
Department of Social Justice & Empowerment (Backward Classes)
PM Yasasvi Central Sector Scheme of Top Class Education for OBC, EBC, and DNT Students (Schools & Colleges)
For eligibility criteria, scholarship amounts, and application links, please visit the official website.