Online Application Begins For 2 Skill Based Short-Term Courses at Jamia Millia Islamia

The application process for admission into two two skill based courses --Electronics Hardware Assembling & Drone Manufacturing and Assembling Assistance has been started by the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI). The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) department will run these two short-term Programmes at the varsity.

The courses are run in accordance with the Prime Minister Kaushal Vikas Yojna (PMKVY 4.0). Students will gain knowledge and practical skills in these industries that are developing through these courses.

The application for these two two skill based short-term courses can be submitted through online forms at this link. Students should note that they must submit the application form by June 30.

Educational Qualification

Students who have passed Class 12 (10+2) with science, diploma engineering pass-out or pursuing, BTech, MTech can apply for these courses. These courses are for regular students as well as pass-outs, start-up founders (based in the same industry) and working professionals.

Seats

Each course has a total of 30 seats available, and enrolment will be based on a first-come, first-served basis.