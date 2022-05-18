ONGC apprenticeship deadline extended, here are the details

The last day to apply for 3614 apprentice posts offered by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited(ONGC) has been extended. They have been opened under the Apprentices Act 1961.

According to the latest notice issued by the ONGC, candidates can apply online till May 22 through the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com.

Here is what you should know-

Age limit for ONGC recruitment 2022:

Candidates aged between 18 and 28 years are eligible to apply for the above-mentioned post. As per the notice, the candidate or applicant should be between May 22, 1992, and May 22, 2004.

Age relaxation:

The upper age is relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates for the trades reserved for them.

Candidates belonging to PwBD categories shall be given age relaxation of up to 10 years (up to 15 years for SC/ST and up to 13 years for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) Candidates)

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates who passed out in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 are only eligible to apply for Diploma Apprentices as per the apprenticeship Act.

Selection Procedure:

The Selections for engagement of Apprentices would be based on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination and Merit drawn. In the case of a tie in merit, a person of greater age would be considered. No canvassing or influencing would be acceptable at any time and may render for non-consideration.

Reservation of positions will be followed as per Government of India Policy on SC/ST/OBC/PWD categories, as applicable for the engagement of Apprentices under The Apprentices Act, 1961 as amended.

To apply for the ONGC apprenticeship online:

You can apply for this position online at www.ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in if you meet the above-mentioned qualifications. Candidates can complete the registration process that includes two parts - Parts I and II. In part I of the registration process, candidates need to enter details like their basic information such as name, and category, and have to create their own password. After successful Part-I registration, with the e-mail ID, the candidate has to log in again to the system with the password generated by him. In Part-II registration, the candidate needs to upload his scanned photograph and furnish educational qualification, experience details and submit the same Take a printout of the document for future use. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, selection process, and age limit on the official website of ONGC.

