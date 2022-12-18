e-Paper Get App
One killed, 9 injured as school bus overturns, falls into pit in UP

The driver of the school bus lost control of the vehicle while he was trying to avoid hitting a cyclist. The bus overturned and fell into a 10-ft-deep pit, the police said.

Sunday, December 18, 2022
article-image
(Representative Photo) |
Gorakhpur: A man was killed and nine people were injured after a school bus overturned and fell into a 10-ft-deep pit here on Sunday as its driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting a cyclist, police said.

The cyclist, Tilakdhari (50), died and the bus driver, Dharmendra Yadav (28), was critically injured in the accident that occurred in Bhainsa Dhoda village under Khorabar police station area, they said.

The bus, which was carrying 62 passengers, was going from Deoria to Gorakhpur, a school official said.

The driver of the school bus lost control of the vehicle while he was trying to avoid hitting a cyclist. The bus overturned and fell into a 10-ft-deep pit, the police said.

While the cyclist died on the spot, the bus driver and eight students were injured. After receiving information about the accident, police personnel from Khorabar station and Ramnagar Karjaha post reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital, they said.

article-image

The driver and two children have been referred to the BRD Medical College here for treatment, they added.

Superintendent of Police (City) KK Vishnoi said the body of the cyclist has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

The bus was going from Deoria to Gorakhpur. The students were going to visit the Gorakhnath temple, planetarium and other places, said school manager Shekhar Vishwakarma, who reached the spot.

Sixty-two passengers, including students and teachers, were in the bus. The students who have been referred to the BRD Medical College for treatment are Aziz Ahmad (12) and Aditya Yadav (12), he said.

