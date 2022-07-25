e-Paper Get App

Once bullied, blind Kerala student tops in CBSE Class 12 exams

The girl student, who is affected by blindness since childhood due to a birth defect, topped her CBSE class 12 examinations in the category of students with disabilities.

ANIUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 04:07 PM IST
Hannah Simon | ANI
Hannah Simon | ANI

Kochi: Hannah Simon, from Kerala's financial capital of Kochi, suffers from Microphthalmia but that has not let her excel at her academics.

Hannah, who scored an impressive 496/500 in the exams, is also a Youtuber, singer, and motivator and is really happy and grateful to god for her results.

"My parents made this choice for me - when you study in a special school for 12 yrs you are cut off from the rest of the world. So, my parents thought that instead of shifting from a special school to a normal school, it was better to study in a normal school from the beginning," said Hannah, who also talked about her experience of being bullied.

"I was bullied when I was young and other students kept me at a distance. But I knew I would face these challenges in my life, so facing them from early childhood has made me strong to face the bigger challenges of life," added Hannah.

article-image

