Once bullied, blind Kerala student tops in CBSE Class 12 exams

Hannah Simon | ANI

Kochi: Hannah Simon, from Kerala's financial capital of Kochi, suffers from Microphthalmia but that has not let her excel at her academics.

The girl student, who is affected by blindness since childhood due to a birth defect, topped her CBSE class 12 examinations in the category of students with disabilities.

Hannah, who scored an impressive 496/500 in the exams, is also a Youtuber, singer, and motivator and is really happy and grateful to god for her results.

"My parents made this choice for me - when you study in a special school for 12 yrs you are cut off from the rest of the world. So, my parents thought that instead of shifting from a special school to a normal school, it was better to study in a normal school from the beginning," said Hannah, who also talked about her experience of being bullied.

"I was bullied when I was young and other students kept me at a distance. But I knew I would face these challenges in my life, so facing them from early childhood has made me strong to face the bigger challenges of life," added Hannah.

Read Also CBSE exam results of Indian schools abroad touch lowest level since 2019