On World Justice Day, students strive for alternative to offline exams

Mumbai: Students, after raising their concerns several times on the field and in an online campaign for an alternative to the offline board exam and to allow internal assessment for all as an option, are eagerly waiting for the Supreme Court's hearing tomorrow. They're banding together on social media to raise awareness about their concerns ahead of a hearing on the students' demand for internal assessment tomorrow.





They're making it clear that "justice delayed is justice denied," and to get justice on their matter, they started a Twitter storm at 5 p.m. today, which soon became trending. Their main issue isn't COVID, but rather an incomplete syllabus and online studies.





Himanshu Bora, a student activist wrote in his tweet, "The rising increase in mental health issues of students is a huge concern as they are being pressured by the education boards for offline exams. Students are committing suicide, falling into the traps of depression. #InternalAssessmentForAll2022 -Will save students' future!"(sic)





Students are apprehensive because their board examinations in Mahrashtra are only a few days away, and the online classes have not done justice to their study. A student named, Chetna Patil in her tweet writes, "We want justice we are not in a condition to give offline exams. Throughout the year we had online classes and most of the portion is incomplete how can they expect students to write offline board exams?" (sic)





Another student, Susankar Das had a similar viewpoint saying in his tweet, "Online classes were mere bluffing classes where no proper explanation was being provided by the institution and the students who live in rural areas were barred from the means of education. So,appearing for offline exams is impossible." (sic)

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 07:55 PM IST