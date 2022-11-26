e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationON CAMERA: Parents thrash school clerk as they argue over outstanding fees

ON CAMERA: Parents thrash school clerk as they argue over outstanding fees

As per information obtained by TrueScoop, the incident happened at Shaligram Jain Public Senior Secondary School, Dana Mandi. The parent told the news portal that the clerk demanding fees spoke rudely to him over the phone after which he was asked to come to the office.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 06:10 PM IST
article-image
A parent is seen to be slapping the thrash member after an argument over the fees | Twitter/@fpjindia
Follow us on

Ludhiana: A parent and a clerk reportedly get into a fight over fees. The ruckus was allegedly created while the two parties met to discuss the pending fees for 6 children which amounted to Rs. 2 lakhs. The guardian is seen thrashing the clerk in the school office.

As per information obtained by TrueScoop, the incident happened at Shaligram Jain Public Senior Secondary School, Dana Mandi. The parent told the news portal that the clerk demanding fees spoke rudely to him over the phone after which he was asked to come to the office.

As things worsened, the principal summoned the faculty, but the altercation became so intense that the parents also shoved the principal. The entire incident was recorded on the office's CCTV system, which led Salem Tabari police station to file a case against the parent and others.

The parent claimed that he owed fees of Rs. 1, 45, 000. He claimed that the staff member spoke quite harshly to him when he called in the same vein. Additionally, he claimed that the clerk had really poor interactions with his kids and that the police ought to punish Sukhwinder Singh for it.

Watch video here:

Read Also
ON CAMERA: Sitapur Police thrashes a teacher in daylight
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Irish delight for Indian students from Ireland's universities

Mumbai: Irish delight for Indian students from Ireland's universities

Nuvepro and Trainocate to offer experiential learning to IT professionals

Nuvepro and Trainocate to offer experiential learning to IT professionals

ON CAMERA: Parents thrash school clerk as they argue over outstanding fees

ON CAMERA: Parents thrash school clerk as they argue over outstanding fees

Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee to get honorary degree from St Xavier's University

Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee to get honorary degree from St Xavier's University

Pune University faces flack for starting 'Ganesh Atharvashirsha' course

Pune University faces flack for starting 'Ganesh Atharvashirsha' course